RHI disburses N10m grant to female farmers in Delta to boost agro-businesses

Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of Nigeria

…As Tinubu, Oborevwori give 1,200 households food palliatives

Forty female farmers selected across Delta State, Thursday, received grants worth N10 million to boost their agro-businesses

This was as 1,200 indigent households received food items from Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady and Tobore Oborevwori, Delta’s First Lady.

The disbursement of the funds and distribution of household consumables which was sponsored by the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) of Bola Tinubu, in collaboration with the ‘You Matter Charity Foundation’ of Deaconess Oborevwori, is targeted at mitigating the hardship currently being faced by citizens.

Speaking during the presentation at the Events Centre, Asaba, Deaconess Oborevwori, who represented Tinubu’s wife, said: “Recently, our mother was here to flag off the grant of N100,000 each for petty traders and now it is the turn of indigent women in the state.

“We can see that the Renewed Hope Initiative of the wife of the President is greatly concerned about the plight of Nigerians and has put in place this programme to alleviate the economic stress of women who will in turn reach out to their families. We received 1,200 bags of 25kg of rice which will be distributed today”.

She said the beneficiaries were carefully selected from across the 25 local government areas and that the state Governor Oborevwori added 1,200 cartons of noodles, 1,200 cooking oil (1litre each), and other consumables to the 1,200 bags of rice received from the federal level.

She encouraged Deltans not to lose hope in the face of the harsh economic realities but to stay positive of the situation through sincere prayers and acts of charity.

The governor’s wife encouraged the farmers who received N250,000 each to utilize the cash grant wisely to further secure their businesses.

“Do not eat your seed so that you can be sure of a harvest tomorrow”, she said, just as she advised Deltans to lend a helping hand to those around them to help cushion the effects of the trying times.

Pat Ajudua, Orode Uduagha and Cal Areyenka, the Commissioners for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development; Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services & Girl- Child Development and Agriculture respectively, had in their goodwill messages hailed the First Ladies for their acts of compassion.

They said that the disbursement and distribution were testaments to the impact of effective collaboration and partnerships, while they encouraged the beneficiaries to judiciously make use of what they have received.

The beneficiaries expressed appreciation and prayed for the well-being of their benefactors.

Hope Egbogbare, one of the beneficiaries of the N250,000 farmers’ grant who hails from Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state, said she did not expect such an amount at this point of her life.

She expressed confidence that the cash would go a long way in enlarging her poultry business.

Justine Emelue, one of the beneficiaries of the food items, expressed that the food would help her and her children now because things are very expensive in the market”.