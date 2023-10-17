Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

The global news community is mourning the loss of one of its own, Issam Abdallah, a dedicated Reuters video journalist.

Abdallah lost his life on Friday while covering events at the Israel-Lebanon border. He struck by a shell of Israeli origin during his assignment, reports say.

Reuters calls for investigation

In response to this tragic incident, Reuters’ editor-in-chief Alessandra Galloni has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Issam Abdallah’s death. In a video broadcast, Galloni urged the Israeli authorities, who have initiated their own investigation, to ensure it is swift, comprehensive, and transparent.

Galloni also urged the Israel Defense Forces to provide clarity on the terms of engagement in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. She called on Lebanon, which claims to have gathered evidence related to the attack, and any authorities with information to cooperate in the investigation.

“I urge all parties in this conflict to respect and work with all media to ensure the safety of journalists reporting in the region,” Galloni said. “Reporting on world events with accuracy, integrity, independence, and freedom from bias is core to what we stand for at Reuters, and it is critically important for our journalists to be able to do so safely.”

Issam Abdallah, aged 37, lost his life while providing a live video feed for broadcasters. He was laid to rest in his hometown of Khiyam in southern Lebanon and is survived by his mother, two brothers, and a sister, as reported by Reuters.

Two other Reuters journalists, Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, who were wounded in the same incident, have been released from the hospital.