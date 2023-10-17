Israel-Hamas war: U.S. prepares 2,000 troops for deployment amid Gaza tensions

Approximately 2,000 U.S. troops have been placed on prepare-to-deploy status to potentially offer support to Israel. This is according to an American news agency, NBC News.

It’s important to note that these troops haven’t been sent anywhere yet, and their destination is not confirmed to be Israel or Gaza.

In the event of deployment, they would be positioned in a neighbouring country to be ready to assist Israel in its conflict with Hamas.

The individuals who received these orders were previously on a 96-hour prepare-to-deploy status, which has now been reduced to 24 hours.

The troops being deployed possess a range of capabilities and specialties, including providing medical support and handling explosives.

Additionally, the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has been deployed to the eastern Mediterranean Sea, where it will join the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford in a demonstration of support for Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces have gathered military personnel and equipment at the Gaza border in preparation for an expanded retaliatory aerial attack involving coordination from the air, sea, and land.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, recently carried out a significant terrorist attack in Israel, including targeting children and taking hostages. This has resulted in a significant loss of life and injuries on both sides.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Tel Aviv for extensive talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet, coinciding with air raids and orders to take shelter.