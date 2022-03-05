Retired US soldier joins Nigeria’s 2023 presidential race

Wisdom Osagiede, a retired colonel in the United States military, has declared interest to run for the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The presidential aspirant said if elected, he would revive Africa’s largest economy through agriculture and solid minerals to drive job creation and promote foreign exchange.

Osagiede, while making his intention to run for Nigeria’s top job at a press briefing in Benin City, said with his over 30 years of experience in the US army, he would tackle insecurity challenges bedeviling the nation within a year.

“If I say today that I have a solution to Boko Haram, many will think it is just one of those election campaign promises but others who understand the might of the US military would give me the credence. And yes, I have the much-needed solution to this security problem.

“There are scores of challenges which as a country, we are bound to face head-on. With my experience, I know what a military should look like. The Nigerian army and other security agencies are getting set for a modern era and I have the password to this.

“For some years now, Nigeria has been suffocating on the unbearable weight of insecurity and terror, perpetrated by the dreaded Boko Haram. This crisis has caused a lot of pains and sufferings to the victimised communities and has been one of the country’s biggest challenges. This should never have been happening to Africa’s giant. We can redress these security challenges,” he said.

The former military officer said if given the chance to rule, he would declare a state of emergency in the health sector and commit to unifying the country by conveying a tribal summit where each tribe would have a representative.

“Until every single Nigerian can afford good health, we would still be struggling. Good health is expensive, but Nigerians must be healthy. Not only should the cost of treatment be brought down, but Nigeria, from 2023, needs to turn to a new page where health insurance for all is the order of the day,” he added.