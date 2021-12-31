Residents jostle for free cooking gas in Enugu

Over 3,000 residents of Enugu East local government at the weekend jostled for free 12.5 kilogrammes of cooking gas gifts meant for 400 households.

A major Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) company, Second Coming, in conjunction with Enugu State government would refill customers’ cylinders with LPG (cooking gas) as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The company said that the gesture is to ameliorate the suffering of the citizens in the area.

The South-East regional coordinator of the company, Amaka Umeh, said the distribution of free cooking gas cylinders is part of the company’s support to the government’s effort at ameliorating the suffering of the people.

Umeh said the free gas is for residents who could not afford the commodity during this yuletide.

According to her, the management of the company deemed it fit to reach out to the Enugu residents by distributing cooking gas, worth N12 million from four of its plants in the state.

“The managing director of the company, Basil Ogbuanu, has instructed that the donation of 35,000 litres (20,000 kg) LPG be distributed to its customers in its four plants in Enugu this festive season.

“It is the turn of residents of Nike community in Enugu East and Ahani in Oji-River local government area all of Enugu state.

“400 customers will go home with 12.5kg refilled gas,” Umeh said.

Umeh noted that a similar gesture had, on December 27, been carried out in two of its plants at Amechi in the Enugu-South local government area and Agbani in Nkanu West local government area of the state.

“1,600 Enugu residents has so far received cooking gas worth over N12 million from our plants in the state.

Read also: Yuletide: Firm donates free 35,000 litres of cooking gas to Enugu residents

“It is not surprising because our managing director is known for his humanitarian services,” she added.

She denied the insinuation that the processes had been hijacked by some political parties in the state, saying that the gift was not from the political parties or government.

The coordinator, however, commended the state government for its focus and commitment in ensuring that businesses enjoy a friendly environment to thrive.

However, some of the beneficiaries have expressed joy over the decision of the management of the company to assist the poor.

A beneficiary, Ozo Victoria, said she had known Ogbuanu for his philanthropic nature, describing him as a man of the people. She added that she collected 12.5 kilogrammes of cooking gas free of charge.

A customer, Chike Chiefuna, said he came all the way from Ezeagu to collect his own free gas and lauded the donor.

“I am impressed with the manner the whole thing is arranged and the crowd management mechanism put in place,” he said.

He, therefore, called on well-meaning Nigerians to emulate Ogbuanu to add value to the lives of other citizens.

It was noticed that as early as 4am, some residents of the area had started gathering at the company’s gas plant at Nike to get their cylinders filled.