Resident doctors to embark on mass protest Wednesday

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced plans to embark on a daily peaceful protests and picketing of the federal ministry of health, office of the head of civil service of the federation, as well as all federal and state tertiary health institutions nationwide, with effect from Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 10:00am.

The association, in a letter addressed to the permanent secretary, ministry of health and dated August 5, said the decision become necessary in order press home its demands which have been largely neglected by the ministry and the federal government.

The letter was signed by Orji Innocent , president of the association and Chikezie Kelechi, the secretary general.

“We are pained that rather than make genuine and concerted efforts to resolve the challenges that led to the industrial action despite repeated ultimatums, our

parent ministry and the federal government have chosen to demonize Nigerian resident doctors instead, after all their sacrifices and patriotism”, the association stated.

“We therefore resolved that it is time the whole world hears our side of the

story – the decay and corruption in the health sector as well as the neglect

the public health institutions have suffered all these years that led to repeated industrial actions.

“We believe that the government still has time to genuinely address the issues

at stake before Wednesday, August 9, 2023, or leave us with no other option.

Accept the assurances of our esteemed regards as always”, it further read.