Reps urge NNPC to revisit bioethanol project

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to revisit the Biomass Ethanol Project abandoned in Benue State.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Sekav Iyortyom (APC-Benue) during plenary in Abuja on Thursday.

The motion is titled, “Revitalisation of the Biomass Ethanol Project Abandoned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in Benue State. ”

He said in 2017, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the NNPC Ltd. and the Benue State Government on the Biomass Ethanol Project in Benue State.

He said it was aimed at establishing a biogas cogeneration plant that would generate 64 megawatts of electricity, carbon dioxide recovery and bottling plant to produce 2000 tonnes annually and an animal feed plan.

He noted that the NNPCL was mandated by the Federal Government in 2005 to establish a domestic fuel ethanol industry, reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported gasoline, and environmental pollution, and create a sustainable commercial sector.

He said as part of the August 2005 Federal Government directive, the NNPCL was directed to establish a fuel ethanol industry in six geo-political zones of Nigeria to improve automotive fossil fuel quality.

The project included a sugar cane feedstock plantation, a sugar mill, and a fuel ethanol processing plant.

“The House is also cognizant that the Benue State Government and Nigerian NNPCL have provided 50,000 hectares of unencumbered land, completed a perimeter survey,

“Also, a topographical survey for engineering designs, educated and mobilised local communities for the project, while NNPCL has completed feasibility studies, an environmental impact assessment, and has unannounced core investors.

He said the NNPCL, the Benue State Government, and the Federal Government had spent millions of dollars on the Biofuel ethanol project.

He said the House was aware the project was aimed at reducing insecurity in North Central Nigeria, create over 10,000 jobs for farmers, and alleviate unemployment among the region’s youth and women,” the motion reads.

in its resolution, the House said the NNPCL should return the project to its original location as per the MoU between the NNPCL and the Benue State Government.

The House also mandated the Committee on Downstream Petroleum to invite the NNPCL to ascertain why the project was abandoned and the need for it to be revitalised.

The House also mandated the Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.