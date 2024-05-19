AIDO Network holds convention to foster unity, economic development among Africans

To foster unity, cultural reconnection, and economic development among Africans at home and in the diaspora, AIDO Network International, a non-for profit organisation has planned to hold the 6th edition of its convention in Nigeria.

The event, which comes under the theme: ‘A United Global Africa: Reconnecting through Culture, Pan-Africanism, Trade, and Investment’, also aims to promote development and social change through culture, Pan-Africanism, trade, and investment.

Read also: Yes to Africa, no to Pan Africanism

As part of preparations towards the event which is scheduled to hold from November 4th to 9th, 2024, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, leaders of the organisation will be visiting Lagos in the first week of June to meet with the Lagos State government, traditional rulers and other stakeholders, being the host of the convention and to address a world press conference.

Speaking on the convention, the AIDO Nigeria Country Representative, Afoma Ojei-Adigwe, said that the event would shine a spotlight on Nigeria’s cultural richness, economic potential, and contributions to the Pan-African movement, while also addressing pressing issues such as Human Rights abuses and economic development.

Also speaking on the convention, the Chairman of Nigeria AIDO Board of Trustees who is also the head of Business and Investments and member of the Advisory Board of the international body, Bimbo Roberts Folayan, said that the convention expects several investors from Europe and the Commonwealth, adding that it would provide a platform for impact investment, business funding, dialogue, collaboration, and actionable initiatives.

On the November event, he said: ‘’It aims to welcome ‘home’ African descendants living away from Africa, some of whom have never been to Africa before and to unite different stakeholders from across the business, cultural, agro, educational, sporting and faith sectors to tackle Human Rights abuses and promote unity, development, and social change. Coinciding with this convention is the visit to Nigeria by investors from the commonwealth who will also make presentations at this summit in order to explore business opportunities in Nigeria.’’

Attendees, he said, would have access to engaging discussions, cultural showcases, business networking opportunities, and impactful initiatives.

He also noted that the leaders of AIDO network will be visiting Nigeria for five days in June to inspect the venues of the event just as he said that the president of AIDO international, His Royal Highness Papa Paul Eganda the 1st will be seizing the opportunity of the visit to declare open AIDO Nigeria’s office in Victoria Island.