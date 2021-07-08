Reps seek establishment of clinics in Nigerian airports

The House of Representatives is seeking the establishment of medical clinics in all Nigerian airports for the purpose of giving healthcare and medical emergencies.

Consequently, the law makers urged the Federal Ministry of Aviation to partner with the Federal Ministry of Health and other related agencies to establish well equipped Medical Clinics at all the Airports in the Country.

The House’s decision was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Emeka Chinedu (PDP, Imo) at plenary on Thursday when the Committees on Aviation and Health Institutions were mandated to ensure implementation.

Moving the motion, Chinedu said according to a report by Ports Health Services Nigeria, five of the Country’s International Airports were designated to function with fully packaged Medical facilities and Stand-by Medical practitioners.

He expressed concern that the five International Airports namely; Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja are presently operating with either deplorable, little or no medical facilities, while the remaining ones are practically without verifiable medical facilities.

He said a transit friendly environment such as an Airport is expected to be equipped with adequate medical facilities and personnel to tackle emergency situations at the airports.

According to Chinedu, such medical personnel should be able to treat sick passengers as well as vaccinate those who may be travelling to Countries that are susceptible to pandemic disease such as Covid-19 or Ebola.

He believed that: “The establishment of well-equipped health facilities in airports with corresponding engagement of medical professionals who, will in no small measure, tackle issues of healthcare emergencies at the country’s Airports”.

Similarly, the House passed a motion on the need to stop the spate of maternal mortality resulting from Caesarian Operations in Nigeria, sponsored by Sergius Ogun from Edo State.

It therefore urged the Federal Ministry of Health to provide improved facilities and well equipped medical personnel at all public hospitals across Nigeria.

The House also mandated the Committees on Healthcare Services and Health Institutions to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure compliance and report within four (4) weeks for further legislative action.

Presenting the motion, Ogun lamented the rising rate of maternal mortality caused by caesarean operations in the country and the high number of mothers who lose their lives in the process of child birth generally.