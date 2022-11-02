Reps reject N5.1bn budget for auditor general’s office

The House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday rejected the N5.1 billion budget proposal for the office of the auditor general of the federation as contained for the 2023 financial year.

Consequently, PAC summoned Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget and national planning Sylva Okolieaboh, the acting Accountant General of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, the director general, Budget Office of the Federation to appear before it within one week and explain the allocation of that paltry sum to such a strategic office.

The Wole Oke-led committee took these decisions at the budget defence session with Andrew Onwudili, the

auditor general of the federation who said though the office had proposed a total budget of N11.1 billion but the budget office approved and put N5.1 billion in the appropriation act for the agency.

Onwudili also explained that the office had proposed a personnel cost of N3.041 billion as against the N2.349 billion contained in the budget, allocated N5.59 billion for overhead costs as against the N2.113 billion, and made a proposal of N2.52 billion against the N62.70 million contained in the budget estimates sent to the parliament.

In a swift reaction, the PAC chairman, Oke said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari was elected based on anti-corruption mantra and wondered why an agency with the mandate to drive the campaign will be allocated inadequate funds to perform its duties.

He said: “It is very important at this point in time to state clearly observations. We want to observe that, the government of President Buhari was elected based on his promise, determination to tame corruption, to humble corruption in our country.

“One of the institutions, as a matter of fact, the fundamental institution which the crafters of our constitution put in place under Section 85 is the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation. By Act of the Parliament, we have created ancillary institutions like ICPC, EFCC to work with the products – with the findings of the Office of the Auditor General after due consideration by the Parliament.

“It is very unfortunate that we have noticed the concerted effort, determination to undermine the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation. To eradicate, to repeal illegally the supreme audit institution of this country.

Read also: Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

“We have seen the determination of the lieutenants of Mr. President, particularly the minister of finance, the DG Budget office to undermine Mr President in his determination to wage war against corruption on the land.

“Otherwise, why would you allocate several billions to ancillary institutions and you are giving N62 million to the office of the Auditor General of the Federation to fund Capital? They have to go cap in hand to pay workers? They are understaffed, they are undermined. They cannot conduct performance audit. As we speak, this office is yet to lay their reports in respect of 2022 and 2021 financial years.

“We are saying that, we are determined to wage war against corruption. We cannot see how we intend to achieve the objectives, based on which budget is formulated. Speaking to law, facts and issues; Procurement Act…Section 2021 (18) taken together is the bedrock for budget formulation.

“Sub-Section 18 an agency of government is expected to conduct needs assessment, conduct. market survey, arrive at your needs and ensure that, they are embedded in the annual budget.

“If the Auditor General of the Federation has conducted needs assessment in terms of personnel, in the areas of working tools and have office in all the 36 States and the FCT and they came to the conclusion about what they need and submit same to the Budget Office, and the Budget Office violated that same principle, procurement act.

“And now reduced the Capital requirements of this agency to N62 million, reduced their Overhead by N3 billion and gave the agencies of government that are doing virtually nothing billions of Naira, there is no other way to tell Mr. President that his lieutenants are working against him.

“Or, are they telling Nigerians, that even the objectives laid by Mr President is determined to undermine this Supreme audit institution? Otherwise, Mr President would have assented that Bill presented to him, and this would have given the Auditor General’s office it’s rightful place in our country.

“We reject this budget. This budget cannot work. The minister for finance, the DG Budget, the Accountant General of the Federation, the three of them should cause appearance before this committee and tell Nigerians why they are undermining the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation.”

The lawmaker said the parliament will not allow the situation where EFCC office and ICPC are being funded more than the Office of the auditor general of the federation and wondered why the office is not given the tools required to weed out corruption from the land?

“We are here to support President in his bid to humble corruption, to weed corruption out of the land. We owe him a duty of care to expose any of his lieutenants working against him. This is our position,” Oke said.

“Auditor General, you have to re-appear when the minister of finance, the DG Budget office and the Accountant General when they are here. They have to tell Nigerians why they are funding agencies created by the Act of parliament and underfund a constitutional body? And I am giving them seven days to appear please.

“Your budget performance have been submitted to sub-committee for review. Our findings will be communicated to you. Include the Head of Service in the summon.”