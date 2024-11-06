Reps panel confident to pass Tinubu’s revenue service bill

…Lauds FIRS for tax revenue growth

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has expressed optimism that the Nigeria Revenue Service Bill, one of the bills transmitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu would be passed into law.

Members of the committee expressed this optimism during an oversight visit to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and a tour of the agency’s permanent headquarters in the Central Business District currently under construction in Abuja on Tuesday.

James Faleke, chairman of the committee, who addressed newsmen after the tour, said the bill, which seeks to rename the FIRS to the Nigeria Revenue Service for a more concise tax administration, would be launched at the agency’s permanent headquarters upon completion in 2025.

“We have seen the progress so far. As the architect said, the project began in 2011 and it will be completed next year. We expect that when that is done and the Nigerian Revenue Service Bill is passed, it will be launched in this building. And we expect more revenue to come to Nigeria”, a statement by Dare Adekanmbi, the special adviser on media to the FIRS chairman, quoted him saying.

He expressed satisfaction at the transformation in FIRS under the chairman, Zacch Adedeji, and the increased tax revenue, pledging continued support of the committee for the initiatives of the agency.

Adedeji, executive chairman of the FIRS, thanked the committee for their visit and support, stating that FIRS would continue to cooperate with the lawmakers to move Nigeria forward.

