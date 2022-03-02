Reps okay 59, reject 9 amendments to constitution

The House of Representatives at plenary on Tuesday voted in support of 59 out of the 68 amendments to the 1999 Constitution and turned down 9 proposals.

This was sequel to the consideration and approval of the report of the House special ad-hoc committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution chaired by the deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase by the committee of the whole.

The results of the voting indicated approval for autonomy of local government councils, state Houses of Assembly and Judiciary, reservation of 20 percent ministerial and other appointments for women.

They, however, rejected moving value-added tax (VAT) to the Exclusive List, as well as pension for presiding officers of the National Assembly.

According, 290 members, surpassing 240, the two-third majority of the House voted in support of a Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the constitution to abrogate the State Joint Local Government Account and provide for a Special Account into which shall be paid all allocations due to local government councils from the Federation Account and from the government of the states.

Also, 258 members voted in support of a Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the constitution to establish local government as a tier of government and guarantee their democratic existence and tenure.

Furthermore, 296 members voted in favour of a Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the financial independence of state Houses of Assembly and state Judiciary; and for related matters.

In the vein, majority of members approved the Bills for Acts to alter the provisions of the constitution to change the names of Afikpo North and Afikpo South local government areas; Kunchi local government area; Egbado North and Egbado South local government areas; Barikin Ladi local government area; Atigbo local government area; Obia/Akpor local government area; and for related matters.

Other Bills that the House voted in support include Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to move airports from Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List; and for related matters.

Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to compel persons to obey legislative summons, and for related matters.

Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to regulate the first session and inauguration of members-elect of the National and State Houses of Assembly, and for related matters.

Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to institutionalise legislative bureaucracy in the constitution; and for related matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide the Procedure for Overriding Executive Veto in Respect of Money Bill; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide

for the Procedure of Removing Presiding Officers of the Legislature; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Establish

the Federal Revenue Court and the Revenue Court of a State; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Further

Strengthen the Judiciary for Timely Dispensation of Justice; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide

the Timelines within which Civil and Criminal Cases are heard and determined at Trial and Appellate Courts in order to eliminate unnecessary delay in Justice Administration and Delivery; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Ensure

Uniformity in the Retirement Age and pension Rights of Judicial Officers of Superior Courts of Records; and for

Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Delete

the Reference to the Provisions of the Criminal Code, Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Act, Criminal Procedure

Code or Evidence Act; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to exclude

the Period of Intervening Events in the Computation of Time for Determining Pre-Election Petitions, Election

Petitions and Appeals therefrom; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow Court or Tribunal Proceedings to be conducted remotely, Virtually, Online or through any Media Platform or Technological Innovation.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to expand

the Interpretation of Judicial Office to include Courts or Tribunals created by an Act of the National Assembly or

a State Law of the House of Assembly; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide

for the Post Call Qualification of the Secretary of the National Judicial Council; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Permit

Public Servants to Engage in Healthcare, Education, Production and Services beyond Farming; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Impose

the requirement of fair Hearing in the process of Recommendation of Removal of Judicial Officers by the State Judicial Service Commission; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Include

Judges of the National Industrial Court in the Composition of Election Tribunal; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Move Airports from Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to move Fingerprints, Identification and Criminal Records from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Delete Prisons in the Exclusive Legislative List and Redesignate it as Correctional Service in the Concurrent Legislative List; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to move Railway from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow States Generate, Transmit and Distribute Electricity in Area covered by the National Grid; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Affirmative Action for Women in Political Party Administration; and for Related Matters (Reduced to 15)

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Empower

the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission to Enforce Compliance with Remittance of Accruals into and Disbursement of Revenue from the Federation Account and Streamline the Procedure for Reviewing the Revenue Allocation Formula; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Enhance

the Independence of Certain Bodies; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Remove Transitional Lawmaking Powers from the Executive Arms of Government; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Specify

the Time within which the Executive shall present to the National Assembly any Treaty between the Federation

and any other Country for Enactment; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Specify

the period within which the President or the Governor of State shall present the Appropriation Bill before the

National Assembly or House of Assembly; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Require

the President or Governors to submit the Names of Persons Nominated as Ministers or Commissioners within thirty days of taking the Oaths of Office for Confirmation by the Senate or State House of Assembly; and for Related

Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to

include Presiding Officers of the National Assembly in the Membership of the National Security Council; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Establish

State Security Council; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Second Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to

Empower the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly to summon the President of the Federal Republic

of Nigeria and Governors of States to answer Questions on issues on which the National and State Houses of

Assembly have the Powers to make Law; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to reduce

the Period within which the President or the Governor of a State may authorize the withdrawal of Monies from the

Consolidated Revenue Fund in the absence of an Appropriations Act from six months to three months.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Replace

the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation with the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federal Government; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Establish

the Office of the Accountant –General of the Federal Government separate from the Office of the Accountant –

General of the Federation; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Specify the Timeframe for the Conduct of Population Census; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Establish

the Office of the Attorney–General of the Federation and of the State separate from the Office of the Minister of

Justice or Commissioners for Justice of the State in order to make the Offices of the Attorneys–General

Independent and Insulated from Partisanship; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide

for a State of the Nation and State of the State Address by the President and Governor; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Include

Former Heads of the National Assembly in the Council of State; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide

for the Termination of Tenure of Certain Elected Officials on Account of a Change of Political Party; and for

Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Enhance

existing Provisions on the Formation of Political Parties; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide

for Independent Candidacy in Presidential, Governorship, National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Councils Elections; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the Office of the Mayor for the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Abuja; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for Appointment of a Minister from the Federal Capital Territory; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to correct

the Error in the definition of the Boundary of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to make Free,

Compulsory and Basic Education a Fundamental Right of all Citizens under Chapter IV of the Constitution; and

for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Require the Government to Direct its Policy towards ensuring Rights to Food and Food Security in Nigeria; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Reflect the Establishment and Core Functions of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Establish the National and State Councils of Traditional Rulers to advise the President and Governors on Matters Related to Customs, Security and Public Order; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide a Minimum Percentage for Women in Ministerial or Commissioner Nominees; and for Related Matters.

The rejected Bills are:

Bill for an Act to Alter Part I of the Second Schedule to the Constitution to include Value Added Tax (VAT) on the Exclusive Legislative List as 209 members voted against while only 91 voted in support.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Special Seat for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for Related Matters and approve with 208 members voted against the amendment with only 81 supporting.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide Pension for Presiding Officers of the National Assembly; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to further define Acts that Constitute Torture, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Procedure for passing a Constitution Alteration Bill where the President withhold Assent; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Expand the Scope of Citizenship by Registration; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide Criteria for Qualification to become an Indigene of a State in Nigeria; and for Related Matters.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Expand Immunity to the Legislative and Judicial Arms of Government.

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide

for Diaspora Voting; and for Related