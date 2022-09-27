Reps move to ensure prompt workers payment, religious harmony

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed through second reading, Employees (Unpaid Wages Prohibition) Bill, 2019 to ensure the timely remuneration of employees, whether in the public or private sector.

Sponored by Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of House, the bill seeks to prohibit the withholding of payment due to employees by employers in the guise of using same to cover the cost of employee negligence, saying such ought rightly to be covered by insurance.

The proposed legislation also require transparency of contract between employers and employees, prescribe penalties against employers for violations of the provisions of the bill, provide compensation for employees and improve the general welfare conditions of employment for labour in Nigeria.

Also at plenary, the House passed for second reading, the National Religious Harmony Commission (Establishment) Bill, equally sponsored by Gbajabiamila and Hassan Fulata, the chairman rules and business committee of the green chamber.

The proposed law seeks to provide a statutory framework for the protection of fundamental human rights of Nigerians as it relates to matters of religious freedom and liberty.

It prescribed the establishment of a Commission on Religious Harmony empowered to investigate cases of religious discrimination, victimisation and harassment in all facets of Nigeria and prosecute offenders.

When establish, the commission will be saddled with the responsibility to; “Monitor incidents of religious extremism, including hate speech and other actions and utterances intended to incite violent passions and prosecute

offenders.

“Provide an early warning system for government and law enforcement to detect and prevent actions liable to incite religious violence and breakdown in law and order.

“Conduct research and advise the government and National Assembly on remedial measures to prevent religious extremism and the dangers that flow therefrom.”