Reps member flags off distribution of educational materials worth N200m to Abia public schools

Uko Ndukwe Nkole, a member representing the Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency at the House of Representatives, has flagged off the distribution of educational and instructional materials worth over N200 million to public schools in his constituency.

Nkole, during the flag-off ceremony at the Abia Community Primary School, and Amangwu Community School all in Ohafia LGA of the state, said that he had attracted the educational materials for public schools in his constituency, in line with an appeal made by teachers across the federal constituency during a meeting with them in 2017.

The Federal lawmaker noted that the gesture would complement the efforts of the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu administration, to a great extent, towards providing qualitative and affordable education for all Abians. He said that the educational and instructional materials, which included school band, whiteboard marker, modern classroom desks, were part of his strategy to scale up enrolment into public schools. He said that the gesture was also in support of the education-friendly administration of Governor Ikpeazu.

He assured that the materials would go round the 186 public schools in Arochukwu Ohafia/ federal constituency.

He charged the various schools management, students and pupils to make judicious use of the materials. He called on the youths to assist in providing security for the materials, so as to enable them to serve the purpose.

Nkole commended teachers of the schools for their steadfastness and commitment to inculcating good morals in the pupils. He directed that the modern classroom desks be spread across the classes in order of performance to challenge others to wake up.

The federal lawmaker harped on the need for more teachers in public schools to reduce the burden on parents. He also spoke on the need to regularize the employment of PTA teachers across the country. He promised to help renovate the Abia Community School classroom blocks.

In their separate speeches, the traditional ruler of Abia Community, Ezieogo Emmanuel Amah Ebere, the President-general of the community, Nduka Okwara and the Headteacher of Akanu Ohafia Community School, Precious Eke Obidiya, said that the federal lawmaker had through his numerous projects scattered across the Constituency distinguished himself as a true servant -leader.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Amangwu Ohafia, Ezieogo Akuma Nmecha, the President-general of Amangwu Ohafia, Olugu Kalu Ugba and the Headteacher, Amangwu Ohafia Community School, Ume Dina George noted that the federal lawmaker had continued to show an example in all spheres of life, and prayed God to continue to bless him.