Reps commend Dangote’s social investment strides in Kogi

Nigeria’s Federal Lawmakers and host communities have expressed their satisfaction over Dangote’s social investment strides in Kogi State.

Speaking during a fact-finding visit to the Dangote Coal Mines Limited at Ankpa on Thursday in Kogi State, Akinfolarin Mayowa Samuel, the Chairman of, the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Safety Commission, said his committee was satisfied with the performance and the relationship between the Dangote Coal Mines and its host communities.

House of Representatives committees on the Federal Road Safety Commission and its counterpart- the Committee on Solid Minerals Development-had visited the Dangote Coal Mines Limited in Ankpa on a fact-finding mission to authenticate the outcome of an Interactive Session held earlier at the National Assembly in October.

The committee on Road Safety had at the Interactive Session given the company a clean bill of health, saying its various innovations and collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps had helped to bring down the rate of auto crashes in the country.

During Thursday’s visit, Samuel said: “We are satisfied with the performance of the Dangote Coal Mines Limited in terms of its relationship with communities, and its efforts in ensuring road safety.”

He said it has become important for the committees to visit the host communities to get first-hand information on the operations of the company sequel to the motion moved by Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims, who represents the Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro constituency in the House of Representatives.

Charles Theophilus, representative of the Dangote Transport section of the Dangote Cement Plc had told the lawmaker during the interactive session in Abuja that the FRSC officials were involved in the training of the Dangote Drivers.

Prince Nnamobi, deputy chairman, solid minerals development, also represented the chairman of his committee during the visit.

Muhammad Ogbe, representative of the host communities, the Onu Ojoku, said the Dangote Coal Mines has “performed beyond expectations in line with the mutually consented Community Development Agreement.”

He thanked the company for providing jobs, education, scholarship, and other infrastructural facilities for his people.

Speaking in the same vein, Amobi Yinusa Akintola, a lawmaker, said it was also important for the fact-finding committee to include other mining companies in its investigation.

Speaking for the Dangote Coal Mines Limited, Taslim Jimoh Dangote Group’s President said Aliko Dangote is Africa’s top philanthropist and is very committed to the company’s Social investment.