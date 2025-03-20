The House of Representatives has approved the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu but with some amemndments.

The House granted the approval after debating the President’s letter which Abbas Tajudeen, Speaker of the House read before commencement of the debate.

The approval was given through a voice vote and not the procedural headcount, though the speaker said 243 members were in attendance.

The House ammended and approved that the sole Administrator should report to the National Assembly, not FEC, citing section 11 subsection 4 of the Constitution.



