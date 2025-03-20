The Senate has gone into a closed-door session over the President’s emergency rule in Rivers State.

The motion for a closed-door session was moved by Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate leader, and seconded by Abba Moro, the minority leader.

The motion for a closed-door session followed an executive communication from President Bola Tinubu and was read by Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President at the Thursday plenary.

The letter read in part, “Distinguished President of the Senate, Gazette of State of Emergency Proclamation 2025, River State.

“In compliance with the provisions of Section 305, Subsection 2, of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

“I hereby forward, for the Constitution of the Senate, copies of the official Gazette of the State of Emergency Proclamation 2025.

“The main features of the proclamation are as follows. A declaration of a State of Emergency in one State of the Federation, namely, River State.”

The President’s letter added, “The suspension from office of the Governor, his Deputy, and all members of the State House of Assembly.

“An appointment of Vice-Admiral Iboete Iba has retired as the Administrator to administer the State something to any instruction or regulation as made from time to time be issued by me.

“While I look forward to the expeditious Constitution of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration. “

Akpabio thereafter stated “This letter is committed to the Committee of the entire Senate Immediate passage.”

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, the President expressed deep concern over the political turmoil in the state, stating that governance had ground to a halt.

“I feel greatly disturbed by the political crisis in Rivers. The state has been at a standstill, and the people have been deprived of good governance,” Tinubu said.

“Fourteen months after Governor Fubara demolished the House of Assembly, it remains unbuilt. Many Nigerians have intervened, just as I did. But their efforts have been to no avail.”

He further justified his decision, saying, “No responsible President will stand by without taking action. To restore good governance and peace in this circumstance, it has become imperative to declare a state of emergency. By this declaration, Governor Fubara is hereby suspended.”

Tinubu also appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as Administrator of the state, stating that the move was necessary “in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.”

The declaration comes just hours after another explosion was reported at an oil facility in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, further raising concerns about security in the state.

