Relief for Lagos airport users as Buhari commissions ultra-modern MMIA terminal

Passengers using the Murtala Muhammed International airport, Lagos, are set to enjoy relief as President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurates the newly completed ultra-modern Lagos airport terminal, Tuesday.

President Buhari had under the current administration given facelifts to five major airports across the country, including the Abuja, Kano, Lagos and PortHarcourt International airport terminal buildings.

The new Murtala Muhammed International airport Lagos terminal which was built by the Chinese construction giants, CCECC, working with four local consulting firms, is equipped with 60 beds hotel facilities for passengers’ comforts.

Located on 50,887 square meters, the airport consists of a four-story main terminal building, three-story finger building, two-story cargo terminal building, 82,925 square meters apron and external works, such as bridges and roads.

It is also equipped with a 10ELV system, a three-dimensional multi-layer sorting baggage system, including 5 arrival and 6 departure system, 7 barding bridges, 60 functional hotels, restaurant and leisure facilities.

The airport is also equipped with category one navigational equipment, safety facilities and infrastructures.