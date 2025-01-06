Regus boosts hybrid workspace options in Lagos to support SMEs

Global workspace provider, Regus has committed to empowering businesses to adopt hybrid work models and optimise their operational costs by entering a partnership with APD Mansard Place in Lagos.

The partnership under a management agreement will add a cutting-edge workspace to Regus Lagos Mansard Place on the 3rd floor of a 6-story building that will open in February 2025.

Ayo Akinmade, country manager, International Workspace Group said these workspaces are designed to accommodate the growing Lagos Metropolitan business community.

He said the growing technological ecosystem in Lagos makes APD Mansad the perfect place for Regus to open its next modern co-working space.

He says the building offers a tailor-made space for everyone from small businesses to larger, established corporations. Including private offices, shared co-working spaces and meeting rooms, the space is designed to work for every business facilitating ideas sharing and networking all under one roof.

“This kind of facility represents the quality that AXA Mansard has been known for and it aligns with what we at Regus require to be able to deliver quality service and superior returns to small businesses and professionals,” he said.

He further said that IWG as a leading global workspace provider have built an unparalleled network of office, co-working and meeting spaces for companies to use in every city in the world.

Read also: IWG expands flexible workspace environment in Nigeria to support entrepreneurs, professionals

“Our network of workspaces enables businesses to operate anywhere, without the need for set-up costs or capital investment. It provides our customers with immediate cost benefits and the opportunity to fully outsource their office portfolio,” he added.

Marc Decrozaille, chief executive officer, Middle East and Africa of International Workplace Group Plc, said the company is consistently out to match the needs of the market on a different scale and expand its operations.

He said IWG’s expansion in Lagos aligns with its global strategy of providing flexible workspace solutions to businesses of all sizes by offering a variety of workspace options.

He emphasised that with a network of over 4,000 locations in 120+ countries, IWG remains committed to providing high-quality solutions that enhance productivity and employee satisfaction.

To him, this workspace option would offer members access to a global network of workspaces and business services as the demand for flexible workspaces continues to grow.

On his part, Deji Tunde-Anjous, director at ADP limited said the relationship between Regus and ADP has evolved from just being a keep-in-contact type of relationship to now being a partnership.

He said the building nestled on 4,200 square meters of land, boasts 6,900 square meters of usable space, and the GL is 11,700 square meters.

Tunde-Anjous said the structure was built to the highest specifications as the push for quality was evident from the designing stage.

He lauded the professionalism of the Regus team and looked forward to an even better experience as the partnership progressed.

Share