Regionalism is root of Nigeria’s problems, Obasanjo says

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday in Abeokuta said the principle of regionalism has continued to plague the country, describing it as the root of Nigeria’s problems.

Obasanjo said this when the League of Northern Democrats visited him, noting that the principle of regionalism which was adopted at Nigeria’s independence in 1960 was still being craved for today.

“Where a leader hails from does not matter. Rather, what he brings to the table in terms of development and governance should matter,” he told the group led by former Kano state governor, Ibrahim Shekarau.

Obasanjo faulted the name of the group, advising it to become a national league rather than a sectarian group.

“One of the things that led us to where we are today, and we haven’t gotten out of, is regionalism. Whenever I hear ‘North’, ‘East’ or ‘West’, I get frightened.

“Your name would have been ‘National League of Democrats’, instead of ‘Northern League of Democrats’. But you must start somewhere,” he said.

The former President however noted that the group was right to be concerned about Nigeria. But how we correct the wrongs is what should be paramount in our minds.

“Nigeria is greater than all of us and we should see it as a wholistic entity. I share your concern, but if you’re a National League, maybe I will join you and even be your Patron if I cannot be active because I’m getting old,” Obasanjo said.

Earlier in his remarks, Shekarau had explained that the group was an amalgamation of like minds of Northern extraction.

He disclosed that the group, which has a membership of 400, came into existence three months ago as a result of various consultations and discussions.

The former state governor said the group seeks to influence political decisions and the process of recruiting leaders at all levels in Nigeria.

He added that the issue of credibility and righteousness in leadership have been a challenge in the country.

“We have analysed the various challenges facing us as a nation and particularly as the largest region, and we have to influence certain decisions in the political landscape.

“There are many issues facing us: issues of insecurity, issues of unity among ourselves, issues of youthful exuberance, and issues of education.

