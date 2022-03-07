Redline rail: Lagos diverts traffic at Yaba

The Lagos State government is diverting traffic from the Muritala Mohammed Way, Yaba, from Monday, March 7 to Tuesday, March 15, 2022, to facilitate the first phase of its rail mass transit project (Oyingbo to Agbado)

A statement by the commissioner for transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, explained that a lane would be barred from vehicular movement for extension of the capacity of the Muritala Mohammed Way from one lane to two lanes.

According to Oladeinde, motorists from Western Avenue, inbound Yaba, would be diverted to Empire Road to access Muritala Mohammed Way while those coming from Muritala Mohammed Way inbound Yaba would also be diverted through Empire Road to connect Western Avenue to their desired destinations.

The commissioner said the construction would be barricaded for the safety of the citizenry, adding that emergency vehicles would be available to tow faulty vehicles along the axis. He further noted that signage would also be placed on the access roads to assist LASTMA officers manage traffic flow and minimise inconvenience to road users.

The commissioner also revealed plans for the extension of the Ojuelegba/Tejuosho slip road, which is also scheduled to commence from Monday, March 7, 2022, for a six-month duration.

He commended motorists for their patience and cooperation and reiterated the government’s commitment to the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis as this is vital for the multi-modal transport systems being pursued by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.