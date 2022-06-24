Rector attributes NBTE accreditation success to Kogi governor’s support

Salisu Ogbo Usman, rector, Kogi State Polytechnic, has attributed the 100 percent success achieved at the just concluded accreditation exercise conducted by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to Governor Yahaya Bello’s unflinching commitment to the development of education in Kogi State.

Usman disclosed the success story on Thursday, while presenting the results of the accreditation to Wemi Jones, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Kogi State, stressing that the governor demonstrated exemplary commitment and relentless support, which led to the huge success the institution recorded at the NBTE accreditation.

Usman added that leadership and guidance provided by the commissioner, the governing council led by Yakubu Isa, and the good working relationship enjoyed from the management, staff and students of the institution also contributed to the huge successes.

He paid growing tributes to the governor for the opportunity granted him and also promised that more reforms would be introduced in the institution to place it among the best polytechnics in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, commended Usman for his tremendous efforts at giving the institution a facelift in infrastructure and academic standards, and noted that the successful accreditation of the institution was the best for all the state-owned tertiary institutions.

The commissioner also commended the Governor Bello for making the success possible, while describing Usman as a blessing and also promised that the Ministry would continue to provide necessary support to all parastatals and agencies of education in the state.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the governing council of Kogi State Polytechnic has congratulated Salisu Ogbo Usman, the rector of the institution, on the successes recorded at the recent NBTE accreditation.

The council had at the 66th meeting held on June 6, 2022, commended Usman and his management team for the successful exercise, which it described as another laudable effort under his leadership, adding that the polytechnic management, peace, security, tremendous infrastructure and academic development on campus have been of great help as it called for renewed collective effort for more achievements.

According to Yakubu Isa, chairman of the governing council, the rector’s prudence in the management of scarce resources, transparency, selfless and meritorious service to the polytechnic have made the council’s task easy, as he equally directed that a special award and commendation letter be presented to the rector.