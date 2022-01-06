Recruitment: Police release list of qualified candidates in Enugu

Police have finally released the list of qualified candidates, dates, venues, and requirements for the 2020 Police Constables Recruitment Training.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Enugu State police command public relations officer, Daniel Ndukwe, made available to the media on Thursday.

Ndukwe advised candidates to visit the recruitment portal on www.policerecruitment.gov.ng to download the list and check their names or alternatively visit the police state command headquarters to view the list.

“The command wishes to inform residents of the state, who applied for 2020 Nigeria Police Force 10,000 Police Constables Recruitment and had successfully progressed to the medical screening stage of the exercise that the final list is out.

“The final list also contains commencement dates, venue, and requirements for the training.

“The successful candidates, who find their names in the final list, should proceed to designated police colleges for the recruitment training,” he said.

Ndukwe noted that qualified candidates from Enugu State should report to Police College Oji-River, between January 10 and January 15, 2022, for the training, adding that late-comers would not be admitted for the training.

The police spokesman said that the candidates should report at the police colleges with the following items: “Two pairs of white round-necked T-shirts and short nicker; two pairs of white trainer shoes and white socks; two pairs of white sportswear; two pairs of white bed sheets; two white pillowcases; and face mask and hand sanitiser.

“Small food flask with two flat plates and a set of cutlery; one hoe, cutlass and broom each: one bucket and toiletries; hardcover notebook; original copy of national identity card/slip; original copies of credentials, and four copies of passport photograph with white background.”

Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Lawal Abubakar, has congratulated and wished residents of the state, who qualified and have been listed, well in the training.

The commissioner reminded the residents that the recruitment remained absolutely free and without any pecuniary obligation, adding that “residents should not involve themselves in any form corruption in view of the recruitment”.