Reconsider your decision on national strike, Rep begs NLC

Adegboyega Adefarati, the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, has appealed to organized labour to reconsider the decision to embark on a nationwide strike on August 2, 2023.

Adefarati, who is representing Akoko South West/South East federal constituency in the green chamber, expressed concern over the potential severity of negative impacts the industrial action could have on ordinary Nigerians, particularly those who are already grappling with the economic situation.

The lawmaker emphasised that the President National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) should take into consideration the plight of Nigerians while pressing forward with their demands.

He said that there was the need for a balanced approach that considers both the welfare of doctors and the well-being of the populace.

While addressing newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the lawmaker stressed that President Bola Tinubu and the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, are fully aware of the prevailing circumstances.

The House Committee Chairman assured the public that the government is actively engaged in addressing the pertinent issues in a comprehensive manner.

He said: “My appeal to organised labour is for them to shelve the planned protest slated for August 2nd. This is a new administration and I can assure you that My president belongs to the progressive group. He has set up a committee headed by the Chief of Staff, and they have been meeting and interacting with the workers.

“Workers should look into the option of negotiation and dialogue rather than protest. A stable industrial and harmonious relationship is sine quo non to development. So, we are appealing to them to shelve the idea and wait for the outcome of the meeting. I believe that it will be a win-win situation for the country, even for the workers.

“I can assure them that any input they need from the House of Representatives, we are ready. Any agreement reached will be given swift and prompt action by the House. Like the issue of palliative bill. When the bill of N500 billion was brought to the House, it was given speedy approval because we are there to serve our people.

“This government will look critically to their demands. Tinubu is known to everybody in Nigeria; when he was governor of Lagos State, we knew what he did, even concerning workers welfare. I can assure you that at the end of the day, everyone will laugh.

“There are so many initiatives they are planning that will give succour to the effect of the subsidy. In all honesty, subsidy is like cancer we must do away with it.

Adefarati further stressed that, “Like last month, about 1.9 trillion was shared among the three tiers of government, which has never happened before. Subsidy has been a scam, and the only way to curb it was to remove it in the interest of our people. If there is no pain, there is no gain.

“On the issue of the National Association of Resident Doctors, I want to appreciate my Rt. Hon. Speaker, Tajudeen Abass. He interacted with them and went to the President concerning their issue.

“It is better to dialogue and negotiate than protest because, at the end of the day, it won’t do anybody any good. By going on strike, it means the problems being faced by the people are further compounded.

“What we all should be concerned about is the way forward with the necessary solutions and not condemnation all the way.

“I think the direction we ought to be looking is at how social services in the areas of education, transportation, and health can be improved.”