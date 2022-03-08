Recertify your petrol, gas stations by March 31 or risk closure, Edo govt warns operators

The Edo State government has fixed Thursday, March 31, 2022, as the deadline for recertification of all petrol and gas stations within the Benin metropolis.

Isoken Omo, commissioner for physical planning, urban and regional development, in a statement issued to newsmen in Benin City, said owners and operators who fail to comply with the directive not later than the date risk sanctions which include fines or closure of their facilities.

Omo explained that the recertification exercise is aimed at ensuring that petrol and gas station operators possess the requisite permits to run the facilities.

“Following the recent fire incident at Emmanat filling station along Ekenwan Road, Benin City on January 25, 2022, it has become necessary to recertify all petrol and gas stations in Benin City and its environs to prevent a repeat of such incident and ensure that the public is protected from hazards associated with petrol and gas filling stations.

“The ministry of physical planning, urban and regional development is by this notice requesting all owners and operators of petrol and gas filling stations to submit their approved building plans to the office of the honourable commissioner, ministry of physical planning, urban and regional development, 2nd Floor, Block C, secretariat complex, Sapele road, Benin City for clearance and recertification not later than Thursday, March 31, 2022.

“Failure to comply will lead to sanctions which may include fine and/or closure of the petrol or gas filling station. Please be guided accordingly,” part of the statement reads.