Real reason I annulled Abiola’s victory – IBB

Ibrahim Babangida, former Nigeria’s military president has said he annulled the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by Moshood Abiola because confirming him as winner would have led to coup d’etat and more instability in the country.

Speaking in an interview aired on Arise Television, Friday, IBB revealed that he was pressured by the military and civilians to annul the election.

According to him, “If it had materialised there would have been a coup d’etat which could have been violent. That’s all I can confirm.

“It didn’t happen, thank God for the Maradonic way we handled you guys in the society. Both the military, they can do it because they have the weapons to do it. The other is social agitation”.

The former military president also declared that he has already seen the kind of person that would be next Nigerian president in 2023, stressing that there were few individuals who had the capacity to lead the country and effectively run its affairs economically and politically.

He urged Nigerians to focus on individuals in their 60s come 2023, adding that Nigeria is in dire need of a leader who can connect with the people, tries to talk with them.

“I have started visualising a good Nigerian leader. That is, a person, who travels across the country and has a friend virtually everywhere he travels to and he knows at least one person that he can communicate with.

“That is a person, who is very versed in economics and is also a good politician, who should be able to talk to Nigerians and so on. I have seen one, or two or three of such persons already in their sixties”, he added.