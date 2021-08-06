Sanwo-Olu tasks LGAs on poverty reduction, wealth creation

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has charged the leadership of local government and local council development area (LCDAs) in the state to design innovative programmes targeted at alleviating poverty at the grassroots.

Speaking at a three-day induction, retreat for the newly-elected chairmen of the 57 LGs/LCDAs with the theme: “Engendering peace, security and development at the grassroots,” on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu admonished the council leadership to think out of the box and create the enabling environment for wealth creation among people at the grassroots.

The governor at the retreat also called for peace between the council chiefs and the electorate, as no meaningful development can take place without peace.

He emphasised that it is their responsibility to serve the people, adding that, “You have to write your names in gold as you work with your people.

Speaking also, the state commissioner for local government and community affairs, Wale Ahmed congratulated the elected chairmen and lauded Sanwo-Olu for approving the retreat, which enable the chairmen make their collective contributions towards the development of the state.

Ahmed stated that the theme of the event was carefully chosen to address some very important discourse, which include “administrative guidelines for local governments”; “due diligence on project procedure and implementation in LGs/LCDAs on chieftaincy matters”, “drainage, waste management and sanitation as it relates to LGs and LCDAs” and with “effective communication and strategic public relations skills”.

He said: “Having just emerged as the choices of the electorate, this retreat underscores the need to ensure that chairmen of the 57 LGs and LCDAs grasp policies that would help stimulate socio-economic development at the grassroots and also engender the dream of making Lagos a 21st- century economy.”