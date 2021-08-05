Lagos to transform 3 dumpsites with N3bn investment

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the state is investing N3 billion to transform three major dumpsites across the state.

Sanwo-Olu stated this, Wednesday while commissioning 102 locally built compactor trucks at the State House, Alausa. He explained that N2 billion had already been invested in the proper management of the Solous and Abule- Egba dumpsites.

According to him, another N1 billion is being expended on the project.

“You will recall that, on assumption of office two years ago, one of the first things I did was visit the Olusosun Landfill in Ojota. This visit was not accidental. We were and still remain determined to rewrite the narrative of waste management in Lagos State, for the better. This determination has seen us already invest more than two billion naira towards the rehabilitation of dumpsites across our state. Another one billion naira is currently being invested in the construction of three new transfer loading stations to provide the necessary infrastructure to facilitate the effective delivery of solid waste management services.

“Today, we take delivery of 102 waste collection vehicles comprising thirty 12 Cubic Meter Compactor Trucks; Sixty 24 Cubic Meter Compactor Trucks; and twelve Hook Loaders. Additionally, we have procured 100 double dino bins.

This represents one of the largest singular investments ever in the waste management sector in the state. We are confident that the addition of these new assets to our existing ones will very quickly bring about very visible improvements in waste evacuation and reduce the incidence of black spots that blight our roads and clog our drains.”

Speaking also at the event, managing director of LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni said the agency had faced acute shortage of compactor trucks to undertake critical assignments. He said with waste generation on the increase in the state, it has been a challenging task to promptly evacuate waste, saying the new compactor trucks would go a long way.

He added that despite the surge of COVID-19, none of Lagos sweepers died of the pandemic even when involved in the medical waste evacuation.

“Lagos State is the fifth largest economy in Africa, with a population in excess of 20 million people. The pressure, resulting from the huge population, added to the volume of economic activities, expectedly triggers huge increases in the volume of waste generated across the state. As of today, no less than 15,000 metric tons of solid waste is generated in the state on a daily basis. This challenge necessitates that LAWMA has an impressive truck fleet to cope effectively.”