REA installs 103 mini-grids, powering 46,000 homes,businesses in Nigeria

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA), through the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), has completed the deployment of 103 mini-grids across Nigeria, providing electricity for over 46,000 households and small businesses.

Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, the managing director of REA, disclosed this during the 10th Mini-Grid virtual Roundtable discussion while reaffirming the Agency’s dedication to bridging the energy access gap in Nigeria.

The World Bank funds it. NEP seeks to promote advancement in enhancing electricity access for households, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and public facilities in rural and underserved regions of Nigeria.

According to Ahmed, “REA was established with the mandate to increase access to electricity by bridging the energy access deficit in Nigeria. Since inception, we have made significant progress in achieving this goal.”

He explained that the Agency is implementing various electrification programmes like the NEP, which creates lasting impacts by fostering economic growth, improving education, and enhancing Nigerians’ overall quality of life.

Ahmed said the key project implementation strategy is the Performance Based Grant (PBG) sub-component.

“The PBG is a financing mechanism that provides grants to qualified developers to construct and operate mini-grids in rural communities. So far, the PBG has successfully attracted private-sector investments in mini-grids.

“Over 100 mini-grids have been completed and commissioned through the NEP, connecting about 46,661 households, MSMEs, and public facilities and providing clean and reliable electricity,” he said.

He disclosed that the Solar hybrid mini-grid component has witnessed remarkable success, with 46,661 verified connections to households, MSMEs, and public facilities.

The MD noted, “Each connection is a step towards bridging the energy gap and fostering economic development. An additional 281,578 links are in progress, poised to expand the project’s impact further and reach.

“As the REA continues its efforts, the successful deployment of 103 mini-grids stands as a testament to the project’s dedication to creating a brighter and more electrified future for communities throughout Nigeria. We’re not stopping here; our vision is to keep expanding, innovating, and bringing light to every corner of this nation,” he said.

In his remarks, Abba Aliyu, the Head of the REA Project Management Unit of the NEP, expressed his satisfaction at the accomplishment, stating that the initiative has positively impacted over 230,000 people across Nigeria.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have completed and commissioned 103 mini-grids for the NEP initiative. This achievement underscores our commitment to providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions to communities that have long been underserved.

“Our goal has always been to empower communities with the power of electricity. These 103 mini-grids represent brighter futures, improved livelihoods, and growth opportunities. The initiative has positively impacted over 230,000 people across Nigeria, completely changing their daily routines, economic activities, and overall quality of life.

He further noted that installing 5.8 MW of photovoltaic (PV) capacity underscores REA’s commitment to harnessing renewable energy sources for sustainable power solutions.