Re-elected RTEAN president seeks synergy with Sanwo-Olu

…Insists Muhammed no longer member

The newly re-elected president of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Osakpawan Eriyo has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to disregard claims that Musa Muhammed (Mai Takobi) is the National Chairman of the union.

Eriyo made this known at a press conference in Abuja, saying also that Muhammed had ceased to be a member of RTEAN following his removal from office by the Lagos State chapter of the union through a vote of no confidence passed on him.

Eriyo, who was re-elected for a second term alongside Abdulraman Amusan as the national Secretary General amongst others, also expressed the readiness of the union to collaborate with the Lagos State government in refocusing and reorganising of the transport sector in Lagos State in line with the state government’s vision and aspirations.

He emphasized that Muhammed, who was removed from office over allegations bordering on mismanagement of the association’s fund, embezzlement, unruly behaviour, high headedness, abuse of office, amongst others, was no longer a member of RTEAN let alone the National President.

He alleged that Muhammed’s leadership style led to the breakdown of law and order at Iyana Iba area of Lagos State where some persons were murdered and further led to the suspension of RTEAN activities in the state.

He appealed to the Lagos State government to reconsider its decision on the ban of the union activities, especially now that Muhammed has been removed from office and sanity restored to the association in Lagos State.

“The only area where we are having issue right now is Lagos State and we are appealing to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to allow our union operate freely in Lagos so that the transportation sector can be reorganised and that is why we are coming out to appeal to the state government and all the relevant authorities.

“Musa Muhammed presently parading himself as the National President of the Union is not our member. He is an impostor and should be arrested. We are appealing to the Governor of Lagos State, the Minister of Labour, Presidency and all other government authorities not to have any dealing whatsoever with him,” he said.

He further said that the court order of the National Industrial Court, which Musa Muhammed (Mai Takobi) is relying upon, had been appealed, and that he should stop parading himself as the National President of RTEAN.