RCCG suspends two pastors over alleged homosexuality, orders investigation

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has suspended two of its clerics—Pastor Ayorinde AdeBello and Deacon Oke Mayowa—following allegations linked to homosexuality.

The development was disclosed in an official letter dated October 28, 2024, and signed by Sunday Akande, the national overseer.

Addressed to the Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Administration, the letter emphasised the seriousness of the allegations and the church’s resolve to uphold its doctrinal teachings.

“By our mission’s commitment to upholding the teachings of the Bible, we must address these allegations with the utmost seriousness they deserve,” the letter stated.

The RCCG reiterated its strict stance against homosexuality, underscoring that such acts are not tolerated within the church.

Pending the conclusion of the investigation, the church ordered that the accused individuals and others involved be temporarily relieved of their duties across all RCCG missions and departments.

The probe, which is expected to be concluded within two weeks, is to be carried out with “care and integrity.” The church also directed that the investigation be handled confidentially to ensure fairness and respect for all parties involved.

This development signals RCCG’s intention to address the matter decisively while safeguarding both its values and the integrity of the investigative process.

