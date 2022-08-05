RCCG Region 2 visits Isolo General Hospital, pays 10 patients’ bills

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Lagos Region 2 visited Isolo General Hospital on August 2 and donated hospital needs, and paid bills for 10 patients in commemoration of the denomination’s 70th year anniversary.

Olusegun Osunsan, the assistant pastor in charge of Region 2, led the delegates comprising Iyiola Adeagbo from Lagos Province 9 and Olayinka Olusesan from 56 on behalf of the region. Also in attendance were John Olusola, assistant pastor in charge of community social responsibility (APICP, CSR) for LP14, and 16 other delegates.

Osunsan, who also doubles as the pastor in charge of the province (PICP) of Lagos Province 14 in his speech appreciated the hospital management for accepting the region’s proposal and applauded the warm reception accorded to his team on arrival.

He went further to explain that the church was in the hospital as part of its community social responsibilities (CSR) and commemorate the 70th anniversary of RCCG with the hospital and patients.

“We are grateful to the management of Isolo General Hospital for accepting our request to visit and for the warm reception given to us on arrival. I can assure you of the commitment of RCCG to giving back to society,” he said.

Ola Dawodu, the head of administration and human resources of the hospital on behalf of the medical director/chief executive officer of Isolo General Hospital who was unavoidably absent received the delegates.

“I really appreciate the pastors and most especially the Redeemed Christian Church of God Region 2 especially for remembering our hospital at a time like this.

“RCCG is known all over the world for its generosity to people and society at large,” she said.

The delegates were taken around the adult accident and emergency ward, the male ward, the female ward, the pediatric emergency ward, the mothers’ prenatal ward, the private ward, the mothers’ post-natal ward, and the pediatric ward.

At the end of the visit, the church put smiles on the faces of many patients by paying their hospital bills and giving out many hospital needs and toiletries to patients.

Recall that RCCG founded in 1952 will be celebrating its 70th anniversary with its annual convention tagged, “Perfect Jubilee” on August 8 to 14 at the Redemption.