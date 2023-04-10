RCCG parish hosts economic summit, says Nigeria needs strategic policies

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Christ The Lord Parish, Lekki, Lagos, has said Nigeria needs strategic policies and re-orientation.

The church announced that it would host an upcoming economic summit aimed at helping Nigerians with the right knowledge and resources to navigate the emerging economic terrain in light of the current challenges.

Tunde Netufo, the pastor in charge of the Lagos Province 20 of the RCCG, while briefing the media on Sunday in Lagos, said that whilst every new administration has its own policy thrust, the country is yet to get it right with the challenges of re-orientation, according to a statement.

He said: “Every government has its own policy thrust; this government is a transition from an APC-led government to another but the truth of the matter is that the personality is different and do not forget that the will power of an individual is also different, and so I think there will be much-needed changes.

Read also: NASS leadership: Aspirants ‘bribing’ members-elect, party chiefs – Lukman

“We as a nation have a challenge and it is not with leadership but we are impatient. This is why we need strategic policies and re-orientation.

“Our youths need to be assured that the government is committed towards providing a conducive business environment as well as tackling insecurity amongst others.”

He said the upcoming summit is geared towards helping and empowering entrepreneurs, businesses navigate the impact of high inflation, depreciating naira, high unemployment, underemployment and too much volatility in the system.

He said this is the second edition of this economic summit and it is an annual interdenominational event and part of the church’s christian social responsibility initiatives to positively transform lives in its community.

“It promises to bring together accomplished individuals from critical sectors of the Nigerian economy who have been carefully selected to discuss the Nigerian economy’s outlook,” Netufo said.

The summit, themed ‘Feasible journey towards recovery’, is scheduled to hold on April 15, 2023 in Lagos.

The keynote speaker is Bismarck Rewane, renowned economist and chief executive officer of Financial Derivatives Company Ltd.

Other industry experts expected to speak at the summit include Ademola Odeyemi, CEO of Optimus Bank; Mezuo Nwuneli, managing partner of Sahel Capital; and Weyinmi Egbe, channel director, Africa for Oracle, who will discuss opportunities for business growth in the current financial and technology markets, as well as the agriculture and micro business sectors.

Uwa Osa-Oboh, head of corporate development at African Capital Alliance, and Joe Mbulu, executive director of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, will moderate the summit, which will be available for both physical and virtual attendees.

The church stated that this summit provides an opportunity for participants to network and learn about the options available in the various sectors of the Nigerian economy and help grow their businesses.