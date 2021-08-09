RCCG commissions, hands over dialysis centre to Ogun

His Love Foundation, the charity arm of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has commissioned and handed over another dialysis centre at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, to the Ogun State Government.

The new kidney dialysis centre is the second dialysis centre to be commissioned in Ogun State this year following the setting up of the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Intensive care centre in Redeemed Health Centre, Mowe, Ogun State early this year.

The Centre was donated by HLF to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu and the Ogun State government in expanding access to quality healthcare and supporting the state government’s efforts in bringing critical healthcare solutions closer to people for the benefits of humanity in general, and the host community in particular and preventing avoidable deaths.

The latest dialysis centre has: three dialysis machines, medical water reverse Osmosis Purification System, and a 30KVA generator.

This donation will be the 16th in the series of specialised medical interventions in Intensive Care Units (ICU)/dialysis centres/cancer screening centres/primary healthcare centres donated by the foundation in the country in the last 3 years.

Read also: Excitement as Givers Supportive Foundation offsets N.7m hospital bills for two mothers

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako, expressed gratitude to RCCG, saying that the donation was one of several donations the state has received from the church in recent times.

In his goodwill message, delivered by Aboaba Folagbade Olajide, Adeboye reiterated that the church would not relent on its efforts to impact lives positively by providing spiritual and physical support to everyone irrespective of where they are from in Nigeria.

He stressed that the dialysis center in Sagamu would complement the ICU center at RCCG Redemption Camp, Mowe and will be put into good use by the authorities to impact on humanity.

The clergyman further thanked the HLF team for the good work that the foundation is doing and the Ogun State government for the kind cooperation and partnership.

In his message Idowu Iluyomade, who is the Assistant Continental Overseer and The Intercontinental Overseer CSR of RCCG, said the increasing need for kidney dialysis centre in the state necessitated the donation.

“A critical look at the needs for kidney dialysis in Nigeria gives the dire picture of the task at hand and based on needs assessment, we discovered that kidney diseases represent 8-10percent of hospital admissions in Nigeria with only 175 functioning dialysis machines in the whole of the country to take care of the over 25 million patients,” Iluyomade said.

The Acting Chief Medical Director Oluwabunmi Fatungase, in her message to the HLF and RCCG, commended the church for the donation.

Tomi Coker, Ogun State Commissioner for Health, praised RCCG for the numerous donation and support to the state’s health infrastructure, adding that the donation was one of numerous others the church had given to the state.