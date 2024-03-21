Ramadan: Plateau government rolls out food aid, to Muslims

In a demonstration of solidarity and support, the Plateau State government on Thursday distributed food items to Muslims observing the holy month of Ramadan.

The initiative aims to alleviate the burden on families during this sacred time and ensure that all citizens can observe Ramadan with dignity and ease.

The distribution, spearheaded by Abubakar Shilak, the chairman Ramadan Palliative committee Plateau state, encompasses a range of essential food items, including rice, maize, millet traditionally consumed during Ramadan.

Speaking while distributing the items to the various local government committee chairmen, Shilak said the provisions not only cater to the nutritional needs of fasting individuals but also symbolize the governor Caleb Mutfwang commitment to fostering inclusivity and compassion within the community.

While emphasizing the importance of unity and solidarity, regardless of religious affiliations, he reiterated the government’s dedication to ensuring the welfare of all citizens, particularly during significant religious observances like Ramadan.

“Gov Caleb Mutfwang led government believe in fostering harmony and understanding among all religious groups, the support during Ramadan underscores the commitment of the governor to promoting inclusivity and ensuring that every citizen can observe their faith without hindrance hence the distribution of food items worth millions to the Muslims for their Ramadan”.

Maimuna Isa, one of the beneficiaries from Barkin Ladi local government area who spoke to BusinessDay expressed gratitude to the Plateau state governor, stating that the assistance means a lot to them especially during Ramadan.

“It eases our worries and enables us to focus on our spiritual obligations without being preoccupied with food security.”

The distribution reflects a collective effort to uphold the values of compassion, empathy, and social responsibility within the Plateau community.