Quit playing politics with Nigerian lives, rights group tells FG

The Human Rights Agenda Network (HRAN) on Wednesday challenged the Muhammadu Buhari-led government to stop playing politics with Nigerian lives by urgently addressing wanton killings and needless loss of innocent lives in the country.

Their call came a day after the country witnessed a series of attacks in Kaduna State. These attacks oscillated between the Kaduna airport attack resulting in the death of one and kidnapping of 12 others to the terrorist invasion of communities in Giwa local government area of Kaduna where over 50 persons were reportedly killed, to the cruel attack on the Kaduna-bound train with hundreds of passengers onboard, including Chinelo Megafu, a dental surgeon who was billed to travel overseas before her life was cut short by terrorists.

The group in a press statement emphasised that Nigeria as a country has, under the current administration, experienced the most difficult time in the area of security.

“We reckon that the tragedy which befell Chinelo is just one out of the thousands of state-inflicted tragedies that have befallen victims of the country’s security situation and the apparent failure of the government to protect lives and properties.

“While we join millions of Nigerians to mourn the loss of Dr. Chinelo and other victims of the Kaduna-train attack as well as commiserate with the families they left behind.

“We are perturbed by the security challenges which have enveloped Nigeria for years and are more worried that if these challenges are not made high-priority and nipped in the bud, a vast majority will be entrapped in this web of insecurity and in the long run, spell doom for Nigeria,” the report read.

It challenged the government to quit playing politics with the lives of Nigerians and tackle the hydra-headed monster of insecurity in the country, identify and halt the funding source of terrorists, adequately provide the armed forces with modern tools and IT-driven systems for intelligent counter-operations, and ensure that perpetrators of terror attacks are prosecuted.