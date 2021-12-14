Quest to preserve, recreate memories makes us produce exquisite perfumes – Davis

Rachael Salisu, the Chief Executive Officer of Real & Davis, an exquisite perfume brand, has revealed that the quest to constantly preserve and recreate memories has led Real & Davis to produce exquisite perfumes and scents for men and women.

Salisu said the fragrances are the perfect combinations of quality ingredients blended together to be the four exquisite contemporary, smooth and ethereal scents – Ruby Oud, Impress, Loyalty and Topaz Oud, which are must-haves for today’s sophisticated, elegant men and women.

She said some of the company’s fragrances include Impress, an elegant scent with the captivating, floral tones of lavender; Topaz Oud and Loyalty.

It is common knowledge that business executives protect their enterprise’s secrets to maintain market leadership but that is not the case with fragrance specialist and entrepreneur, Rachael Salisu. The Chief Executive Officer of Real & Davis, an exquisite perfume brand, has revealed one of the brand’s trade secrets.

Having no fear of losing market share, Rachael explained how the brand is becoming a global success. In her words, “Real & Davis is becoming a household name globally and that is because our fragrances are uniquely and carefully sourced from contemporary scents.

“Real & Davis fragrances are the perfect combinations of quality ingredients blended to be contemporary. These and more have made the brand stand out. Our perfumes are committed to the well-being of our customers, which is why we go above and beyond to ensure we optimally satisfy our clientele.”

Headquartered in Dubai, Salisu is set to revolutionise the world of beauty with Real & Davis perfumes. Building on the success of the launch of Real & Davis in 2020, the company is now developing a new collection of fragrances and cosmetics to expand its frontiers.

With her degree in Business Management from the University of Jos, Nigeria, not only does Rachael have the business acumen to effectively manage the business side of Real & Davis, but she also possesses the grace and know-how to create and develop new and unique scents. Her contribution and personal touch add great value to every process involved in making Real & Davis a successful business.