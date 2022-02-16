Qatar, Nigeria business matchmaking event to hold in Lagos

The Qatar- Nigeria Business Matchmaking event is set to hold on March 2nd, 2022 at the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, Nigeria.

Organised by Qatar Development Bank (QDB), the event will build on the two countries’ socio-economic ties which have witnessed growth in the last decade.

The two-day event aims to bring together Qatari and Nigerian enterprises to explore avenues for mutual growth and partnership opportunities.

The organisers said, the matchmaking event will begin with an open forum where Nigerian government representatives and leading private sector institutions will meet with their Qatari counterparts, which will be followed by several pre-arranged meetings for B2B networking opportunities, led by key players from sectors of interest in both countries.

They said the gathering will serve as a premium platform for conducting fruitful business exchanges and forging future growth partnerships among participants.

The experience of the businesses in Nigeria makes the economic cooperation of Qatar and Nigeria more valuable, they said.

“Taking into consideration the needs of Qatar’s diversified knowledge-based economy, we are constantly identifying partner nations to enhance economic and trade synergies. Our aim is to reinvigorate bilateral trade and facilitate dialogue between Qatar and Nigeria. All to contribute to the two nations’ economic development plans,” said Abdulrahman Hesham Al-Sowaidi, acting CEO of QDB.

According to him, this matchmaking event is a great opportunity for private enterprises in the two countries, as our nations continue discussions to intensify and diversify collaboration between Qatari and Nigerian businesses.

“We are confident that this fruitful exchange will enable the participating companies to leverage the two countries’ pro-business climates and SMEs support ecosystems, in order to tap into new markets and achieve their next stage of growth,” he added.

BusinessDay learnt that the delegation headed by QDB will consist of Qatari manufacturers and services providers interested in meeting potential buyers, agents and distributors seeking to establish export and import partners from various sectors such as building materials and construction, health and pharmaceutical products, oil and gas products, plastic and paper packaging, and technology services including fintech and ICT solutions.

QDB’s year-round matchmaking events are one of many ways in which it furthers its role as a vital driver in advancing Qatar’s SME and innovation ecosystems, while contributing to the development of a sustainable, diversified, and competitive economy, with success-driven SMEs at its core.

The success of QDB’s matchmaking events is the result of its cutting-edge market research and competitive intelligence, in addition to its growing global network of partners and affiliates.

Nigerian companies and businessmen interested in participating can find more information on the matchmaking event and register for their attendance at www.qatar-nigeriab2b.com.

Qatar Development Bank (QDB) was established in 1997 as the Qatar Industrial Development Bank, a 100percent government-owned developmental organization. Its primary aim was to develop investments within local industries, thereby accelerating growth and economic diversification in Qatar through support for the private sector.

QDB has achieved significant milestones in recent years, playing a chief role in growing Qatar’s private sector.