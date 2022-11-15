PVCs will be ready for collection this month—Festus Okoye

Festus Okoye, the Commissioner for Information and Voter Education of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said that the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) of those yet to collect theirs will be available for collection this month.

He made this known on Monday during his guest appearance on Channels TV Politics Today program. The INEC commissioner made the pledge about how soon Nigerians who have yet to collect their PVCs should expect them.

“The chairman gave his word that the PVCs will be ready for collection this month,” he said. “As you are aware, we are going to start the display of the register of voters for claims and objections on the 18th day of November, and both the claims and the objections, including the revision, will go on up to the 25th of November.”

He added that after the completion of the claims and objections processes, “the PVCs of the new registrants will be available for collection.”

He included owners of PVCs who did transfer as well as those that were damaged, defaced, or lost.

He said that what the commission is trying to do is trunk all the PVCs at once instead of taking a piecemeal approach to distributing them.

“We want to trunk in all these PVCs at once. We don’t want to take them to the various local government centres piecemeal,” he noted.

Once again, he reassured Nigerians that their PVCs will be ready for pickup this month as operational procedures to ensure a seamless operation have been put in place.

Meanwhile, on the issue of the burned INEC office in Ogun State, which happened last week, Okoye said that the commission had harvested the voter identification of these affected PVCs and had promised to reprint them.

He went on to say that the PVCs that were burned or destroyed were from before 2019.

“And incidentally, the PVCs that were burned or destroyed were PVCs arising before 2019. They are not part of the PVCs printed during this particular period.

“So we are going to reprint those PVCs and get the owners to collect them,” he said.