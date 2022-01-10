Purple bets on Nigerian economy, builds 15-floor Macro to offer 194 homes

At a time when some investors are holding back, Purple, a real estate investment and development firm which is currently developing a 15-floor residential tower that will deliver 194 apartments units for home buyers and investors.

Known as Purple Macro, the residential tower which is located just off Okorodu Road on Lagos Mainland, sits on 6900 square metres of land not far away from Purple Maryland, a retail mall owned by the same developer.

“We are developing a state-of-the-art premium residential community. Macro offers bespoke ambience within a functional and homely living space,” Laide Agboola, Purple’s CEO, explained at a real estate event in Lagos, revealing that the project was based on their belief that real estate should be functional and beautiful.

Besides its beautifully crafted modern architecture and ample parking space per unit, Macro offers buyers and investors reasons to make it a choice and commit their money.

One of such reasons is that it offers an all-inclusive lifestyle. It offers residents flexibility of movement. According to Agboola, Macro is so well located that within minutes, residents can reach key access points such as the domestic and international airports.

Through the Third Mainland Bridge, the residents can also access Lagos Island areas, he said, adding that Ikorodu Road connects Macro and its residents to buzzing city centres like Yaba, Surulere, Ikeja , Ilupej, Gbagad and others.

Macro, being developed as an integral part of Purple Living offerings, promises to be one of the tallest residential towers in Lagos mainland. It boasts features that set it apart as a modern architectural masterpiece.

“Its generous-sized apartments, connection to our mixed use retailtainment oasis-Purple Maryland, and inclusive lifestyle experience right in the heart of Lagos, make Macro a truly premium real estate asset,” Agboola noted.

From the stable of Purple Living too comes another residential development known as Purple Urban which, according to the developer, offers limited edition homes in the upscale Lekki area of Lagos. It brings together aesthetics and craftsmanship into modern Nigerian home.

Purple Urban transports homeowners to a serene haven in metropolitan Lagos in close proximity to the world of entertainment, cuisine, shopping and workplaces, making it a true taste of all-inclusive living,” the CEO explained.

The development, according to him, is located between Orange and Periwinkle Island and benefits from both the Leki-Epe Expressway and the Freedom Way—an arterial route being reconstructed by the Lagos State government to connect the Island and Mainland.

Purple Urban, which sits on 1.4 hectares of land, promises 112 homes that will be delivered in three years. It also promises ample parking space, full facilities management, regular electricity power supply with standby generators, fully fitted kitchens, gardens and greenry, and 24-hour security service.