PTF regrets breach of NCDC protocols during Abba Kyari’s burial

The Presidential Task Force on Corona virus, PTF COVID-19 has expressed regrets over a breach of burial protocols during Abba Kyari,s burial

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, and Chaiman of the task force stated this at the Monday daily briefing in Abuja.

Speaking against the backdrop of Presidential directives that barred them from entering the Presidential Villa, Mustapha, said the ” PTF recognizes, regrettably, the unintentional violation of the principles and protocols that form the core of our messaging to Nigerians, at the funeral of the late Chief of Staff”

He listed the principles to include the guidance provided on mass gatherings; social distancing; personal Hygiene; and restriction of movements

He noted that “lessons have been learnt and appropriate measures have been taken to close all gaps. We assure all Nigerians of their safety and the determination of the PTF to combat the pandemic”.

Mustapha called for all hands to be on deck so that the PTF can improve on its delivery.

“We must all come together because we face a common enemy and potential risk. We must flatten the curve at all cost and restore our country to full activity.

He noted that the virus has claimed the lives of several Nigerians and the PTF sincerely condoles with all families that have lost loved ones to this virus, adding that: “Every life is precious to us and every loss challenges the efforts we have put into this fight while demanding that we do more in our response.

” On the 17th of April 2020, we lost the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari. He was fully committed to ensuring Nigeria responded effectively to the challenge of COVID-19 and he died in the line of duty. We will always remember his robust efforts, his dedication and unwavering commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to manage the impact of this pandemic.

” This development has renewed our resolve to remain focused on the response to COVID-19 in honour of the late Chief of Staff and those that have fallen victim to this pandemic. This is indeed not a joke but a fight that must be won.

” Given the increase in the number of confirmed cases in the last week, the PTF remains conscious of the fact that we are far from the end of this outbreak in Nigeria. We, therefore, must focus even more vigorously on our strategy of increasing testing, isolating confirmed cases, following up with contacts of cases and managing confirmed cases to recovery.

He however noted that the significant increase in the number of cases and distribution across states underscored the importance of remaining focused as citizens and the nation because of the enormity of the challenges ahead.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire said the Federal Ministry of Health has targeted to double the national testing capacity which currently stands at 2500 this week.

Ehanire said this is possible with the activation of 13 molecular laboratories approved by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He also urged Nigerians not to be afraid to turn up for testing as 9 out of 10 cases get well at the end of the exercise.

The Minister revealed that the increased testing capacity especially at the community has led the discovery of more numbers of people with Covid-19.

He said a national plan is under way to adjust and address rising cases of community transmission which made the number of infected persons increasing.

Ehanire also called on well-to-do individuals, organisations to donate masks to members of the public to reduce transmission and urged Nigerians to maintain respiratory hygiene.

According to him, the Federal Government has made it compulsory for anyone entering Nigeria to undergo 14 days isolation and reiterated the need for states to have at least 300 bed-space Covid-19 centres.

Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Team in his remarks reiterated the SGF regrets and added that “crowd control failed and we have learnt from this and we would ensure that future events are adequately regulated.”

The Gudu Cemetery, he said, has since been decontaminated and the personal protective equipment discarded at the site has since been decontaminated and burnt according to NCDC guidelines.

“I have to further the issue of COVID-19 and the NCDC burial processes. Contrary to information making the round in the media, the Chief of Staff’s body was properly prepared for burial according the NCDC guideline.

Quoting WHO guideline on burial of persons who died as a result of the COVID-19, he said “Except in the case of viral hemorrhagic fever and cholera, dead bodies are generally not infectious. Till date, there is no evidence of persons from exposure to bodies of persons who have died as a result of COVID-19.”

“We would also want to assure the public that the task force takes its presidential mandate seriously, and is committed to executing to the best of its ability.

He assured that the Presidential task force would like to acknowledge the prime role played by the late chief of staff to the President in establishing the PTF.

Tony Ailemen, Innocent Odoh, Harrison Edeh and James Kwen, Abuja.