PSC recruits 10,000 constables to strengthen internal security

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has recruited 10,000 new constables to boost the operations of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and further strengthen internal security.

This development followed a selection process overseen by the PSC, in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Police Force, the National Assembly, and the Federal Character Commission.

The recruited constables, consisting of 9,000 general duty officers and 1,000 specialists, will enhance the capacity and effectiveness of the NPF, reflecting the commission’s commitment to fairness and equity in national recruitment.

Read also: Police chief found dead in office at force headquarters, Abuja

The PSC emphasised its commitment to fairness and transparency throughout the recruitment process, collaborating with key stakeholders.

Ikechukwu Ani, head of press and public relations, PSC highlighted its efforts to ensure equitable distribution of successful candidates across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

The commission had previously established a recruitment board, including representatives from various relevant bodies, to oversee the process.

The recruitment campaign began with a nationwide call for applications from interested Nigerian youths, who were given six weeks to apply online, from October 15 to November 26, 2023.

The PSC received 609,886 applications, out of which 416,323 met the advertised requirements and were shortlisted for the next stage of physical and document screening.

This screening was conducted across the country between January 8 and January 29, 2024. Following this, 171,956 candidates were shortlisted for Computer Based Tests (CBT) administered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), known for its expertise in CBTs.

From the CBT results, 15,447 general duty applicants were invited for medical screening to assess their health status. Meanwhile, 55,645 specialist candidates underwent practical tests and subsequent medical screening.

Each stage was meticulously executed to ensure thorough evaluation and selection.

Read also: Nigeria Police urge NLC, TUC to halt strike, deploy personnel

Ultimately, 10,000 candidates—comprising 9,000 general duty and 1,000 specialists—were recommended for final selection. This process was conducted in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force to address specific needs and ensure geographical representation.

Solomon Arase, PSC chairman expressed optimism about the recruits, highlighting their potential to enhance the Nigeria Police Force’s capacity and effectiveness. He underscored the rigorous recruitment process aimed at fostering a competent, reliable, and representative police force.

Arase also noted the deliberate effort to ensure fairness and inclusivity, with 10 candidates chosen from each local government area, as recommended by the National Assembly in February 2024.

He assured that the list of successful candidates would be presented in compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act of 2023, safeguarding the recruits’ personal and family safety.