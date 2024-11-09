Protesters storm N’Assembly, demand Kyari’s sack over refineries crisis

Amid mounting frustrations over Nigeria’s long-standing energy challenges, a coalition of civil society groups staged a protest rally on Friday at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, demanding an overhaul in the management of the country’s oil sector.

The protest, led by the Nigerian Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, calls for the immediate removal of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari. The coalition has accused Kyari and his team of pursuing profit-driven policies that, according to them, undermine the revival of local refineries and jeopardize Nigeria’s energy self-sufficiency.

In a strongly worded address, the coalition’s national spokesperson, Segun Adebayo, urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene, calling for an investigation into what they describe as “sabotage” within the NNPCL that stifles efforts to revitalize Nigeria’s petroleum refineries. Adebayo emphasized that the policies championed by NNPCL under Kyari’s leadership focus on profit maximization rather than supporting local initiatives designed to strengthen the economy and create jobs.

“We know President Tinubu loves Nigeria and wants the best for Nigeria,” Adebayo stated, urging him to “caution the NNPCL leadership, led by Mele Kyari, to avoid policies that could lead Nigeria into further economic crises. The President should immediately authorize an investigation into this cabal’s activities within the fuel sector to uncover and expose any malicious manipulation or corruption.”

Nigeria’s petroleum industry has faced chronic issues with refinery functionality for decades, with the country’s four refineries struggling to operate effectively. While successive administrations have made promises to turn around these refineries, progress has been limited, and Nigeria continues to rely heavily on imports to meet its petroleum product needs. For many Nigerians, the inability to make these refineries functional symbolizes the country’s broader economic struggles, leading to widespread support for this protest.

The coalition argues that NNPCL’s management strategies have further hindered efforts to restore local refining capacity. Rather than focusing on strategies to bring the refineries back online, the coalition claims that NNPCL policies favor imports and international partnerships that generate short-term revenue but offer little long-term stability or job growth.

The protesters carried signs and banners reading, “Energy Self-Sufficiency, Not Sabotage!” and “Job Creation Begins at Home.” They argued that the alleged mismanagement of the oil industry hampers progress toward an energy-independent Nigeria, leaving millions vulnerable to the economic ripple effects of an unstable fuel supply chain.

“This isn’t just about refinery repairs,” noted Adebayo. “It’s about a leadership that prioritizes the public good. Our refineries are crumbling while the NNPCL profits from contracts that do nothing to ease our reliance on foreign refineries. We need leaders who are committed to sustainable policies.”

A key aspect of the coalition’s demands is for President Tinubu to exercise a more direct role in overseeing the oil sector, particularly in holding the NNPCL accountable. According to the protesters, Tinubu’s track record suggests he may be the kind of leader who can bring reform to the sector, but they warn that unchecked leadership at NNPCL could undermine these efforts.

Analysts suggest that while President Tinubu has prioritized economic reforms since taking office, the issue of the refineries poses a unique challenge, with complex financial and political factors involved. Despite this, the coalition insists that urgent reforms are necessary, particularly as the country continues to feel the impact of global oil price volatility and domestic fuel shortages.

The protest underscores the growing discontent among Nigerians with the NNPCL’s leadership and the state of the country’s refineries. With Nigeria’s economy heavily reliant on the oil sector, the coalition argues that stabilizing and revitalizing local refineries could have far-reaching impacts on employment, energy prices, and overall economic resilience.

In the days following the protest, more voices from across civil society have echoed calls for greater accountability in the oil sector, suggesting that public dissatisfaction may only increase if changes are not made. Whether President Tinubu will heed the calls for an investigation into the NNPCL remains to be seen, but the coalition’s rally at the National Assembly marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s ongoing struggle to regain control over its energy resources.

