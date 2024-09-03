Nigerians protest, demand Kyari’s sack as fuel scarcity persists

Nigerians have staged protests against the continuing fuel scarcity in the country and its ripple effects on the citizenry and the economy.

Africa’s most populous nation and one of the world’s leading oil producers has been plagued by persistent fuel scarcity, with no end in sight.

In the last two months, many Nigerians have slept at petrol stations where long queues have become a common feature across the country. No word of hope, or assurance of possible relief has been heard from its president, Bola Tinubu, who doubles as minister of petroleum.

His appointed minister of state for petroleum resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, has also kept mum since the current rounds of petrol scarcity hit the nation.

On Sunday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), a state-owned entity and sole importer of refined petrol, said it now faces financial strain, indicating that the current product scarcity will worsen in days and weeks to come.

On Monday in Abuja, a coalition of concerned civil society organisations took to the streets. At the Unity Fountain, Abuja, the groups demanded immediate action from the government to address the crisis.

The protesters, frustrated by long queues at fuel stations, inflated prices, and the uncertainty of securing fuel for their daily needs, called for the dismissal of Mele Kyari, the group managing director of NNPCL. They accused Kyari of failing to resolve the crisis, which they say has deepened under his leadership.

The coalition’s demands include not only the removal of Kyari but also a comprehensive overhaul of NNPCL and a renewed commitment to the repair and operation of local refineries.

Aminu Abbas, the convener of the coalition, criticised the state of the nation’s refineries and the perceived mismanagement within NNPCL. He urged President Tinubu to take decisive action against those responsible for the current situation, emphasising that the ongoing fuel scarcity was not merely an inconvenience, but a “deliberate extension of hardship.”

“We cannot understand why a nation so rich in oil continues to experience severe petrol shortages. This crisis has gone from bad to worse under Kyari’s leadership, with no clear resolution in sight,” Abbas said during the rally.

“We demand that President Tinubu and other leaders demonstrate that they stand with the people, not with those profiting from our suffering. Kyari must be removed, and NNPCL must be reformed to serve the interests of all Nigerians.

“Why do we, the people, have to endure endless queues, inflated prices, and the daily uncertainty of whether we can fuel our vehicles or power our homes? This is a result of gross incompetence and mismanagement,” Abbas added.