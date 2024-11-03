Protesters storm INEC office, call for removal of Ondo REC over gubernatorial concerns

Ondo Youth League Action for Credible and Transparent Election on Tuesday stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja and demanded the redeployment of Toyin Babalola, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State, ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The protesters carried several placards with various inscriptions such as, ‘INEC, let Ondo be the example of transparency needed to build public trust across Nigeria’, ‘INEC, it is time to ensure fairness, redeploy Babalola’, among others.

Addressing journalists, the leader of the group, Ayo Adeyemi said from their findings, Babalola is from Ondo State and there are concerns about her impartiality.

Her place of origin has always been a subject of controversy with the INEC insisting she is not from Ondo State.

Two weeks ago, Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, at the Peoples Democratic Party’s campaign rally held in Akure, called on the INEC chairman to remove Babalola, because ‘she is from Ondo State’.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Babalola is not from Ondo State in line with the Commission’s policy not to deploy a REC to his or her State of origin.

“In 2020, ahead of the last Governorship election in the same State, he accused a senior official of the Commission of working with the Vice Chancellor of a federal university to undermine the election. The allegation was untrue”, the commission had stated.

However, the youths on Tuesday still insisted on the redeployment of Adeyemi.

“We, the members of the Ondo Youth League, Action for Credible and Transparent Elections, want to use this medium to call on the Chairman of the INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, to heed to wise counsel by redeploying the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola.

“Our call this morning is to ensure that the processes leading to the scheduled Saturday November 16, 2024 Governorship Election in Ondo state is not only transparent and credible, but must be coordinated by persons whose views and opinions are consistent and not biased.

“It has also been established that Mrs Babalola’s alleged fraternity with the ruling party in Ondo State is an impediment and a threat to democracy and other political parties in the election.

“In the light of the above and for the purpose of credibility and transparency, we therefore wish to reiterate our demand for the immediate redeployment of Oluwatoyin Babalola as INEC REC in Ondo State.”

However, addressing the protesters, INEC National Commissioner, M.A Alkali, while insisting that the REC would not be redeployed, reiterated that the commission will not disappoint the people of Ondo State as far as the forthcoming election is concerned

“I want to assure you that INEC doesn’t waiver in what we do. We listen to you people and we listen to everybody. INEC has no political party, INEC has no candidate, we are here for the country, we operate based on rules and regulations. We are a child of the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

He added, “Let me restate the mission of INEC, it is to serve as an independent and effective election management body, committed to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in support of democracy.

“So, we don’t waiver and we promise you, we will never fail you. we have received your letter, it is with us and we have acknowledged it.”

