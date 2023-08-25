Protest in Ondo over sudden death of 500Level FUTA student

Students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure on Friday staged a peaceful protest to express their displeasure over the sudden death of a 500 Level student of the institution, Ayomide Akeredolu.

BusinessDay reports that the protest led to gridlock of vehicular movement on Akure-Ilesa expressway for several hours, with many travellers stranded on the ever busy road.

One of the students, who spoke with journalists during the protest alleged that “the student (Ayomide Akeredolu) had slumped while in his hostel (Akindeko Hall of Residence) and was rushed to the University Health (a proposed University Teaching Hospital) and due to the lack of basic amenities, he lost his life at the university clinic.

The eyewitness student, who is one of those who rushed Ayomide to hospital reported that; “We rushed the guy to the health center around 8:30pm, when we got there, there was power outage, and throughout the oxygen set up, CPR and injections they gave him, the light wasn’t restored, we had to use our flashlights, hard to believe that there’s no back up power supply.

“Also, sequel to this incident earlier yesterday, the health center refused to attend to another student, a former student association Vice President who was in a critical condition and needed emergency attention because she wasn’t with her ID card and the Health Center Director said students should do their worst when accosted.

Read also: 10 FCTA directors yet to retire despite the FG’s order

“So we are expressing our displeasure over the sad and ugly incident with a peaceful demonstration and we call on the government to come to their aid as there have been a series of similar incidents in the past and demonstrations ended with unfulfilled promises.”

But the school authorities through the Director, Corporate Communication, Adegbenro Adebanjo said; “it is important to point out that the protest was not directly related to the death of the student.”

Adebanjo, in a statement he made available to journalists in Akure over the incident said; “The Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA mourns the sudden demise of one of our students, Ayomide Akeredolu, who died on Thursday August 24, 2023 in the course of a sudden bout of illness.

“From reports pieced together, Ayomide Akeredolu slumped in his hostel and all attempts and medical intervention at resuscitation even at the Health Centre failed with the doctors recording that he was brought in dead .

“According to the doctor on duty , “The student was rushed to the Health Centre about 8:50pm on Thursday, August 24, 2023. He was brought in dead. Efforts to resuscitate him through Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and oxygen therapy proved abortive. He was subsequently taken to the UNIMED Teaching Hospital, Akure by the medical personnel on duty inside the university ambulance.

“Understandably, his friends and colleagues are devastated by the sad development. The management joins them to mourn at this very difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with our students and the bereaved family.

“May the good Lord grant his soul eternal repose and give the family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss

“However due to some perceived misgivings about services at the University Health Centre, students embarked on a protest on Friday, August 25, 2023.

“The Representatives of the students, at a meeting with Management called at the behest of the Vice Chancellor, pointed out some lacuna in the process of accessing services at the Health Centre.

“The Management in the course of the meeting directed that immediate remedial measures be taken to address the lacuna and other issues raised by the students.

“The corrective measures will be reviewed from time to time to ensure that they are being implemented to the letter and satisfaction of the students.”