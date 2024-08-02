Protest enters day 2 in Lagos as police cautions against non-violence

Protesters have again assembled at Gani Fawehinmi Peace Park at Ojota, Lagos on Friday, demanding an improvement in their living conditions.

As the protesters wield different placards with such inscription as “End attacks on free press”, “No to starvation wage”, “Reverse fuel hike now”, the police urged them to remain peaceful and eschew violence.

The protesters are demanding more action from the government, especially as Nigeria is contending with rising food prices, frustrating the standard of living of the citizens.

One of the protesters said “we are tired of the anti-people policies of the government, we are hungry and angry,” carrying a placard in demonstration.

The security forces are on standby, controlling vehicular movements and ensuring the demonstration goes on with no violence.

Like yesterday, the protest began with a slow start, but residents are already trooping out calling for an end to bad governance and corruption.

While the protesters are making their demands known, some government officials – whose identities are yet to be identified as of the time of filing this report – were seen observing.

With the protest which is expected to last 10 days hitting the second day, security forces have been urged to maintain the highest level of professionalism.

More details later…