Proposed innovation fund to sustain, scale Nigeria’s digital ecosystem – stakeholders

All digital transformation should be analytics-led. If you cannot measure what matters, you cannot improve your digital ecosystem

Industry leaders, government officials, and the private sector converged on Akwa Ibom for the Policy Dialogue seen at strengthening Nigeria’s digital innovation ecosystem.

The critical stakeholders met to deepen conversation on the need to shape the future of Nigeria’s digital economy through targeted policies and cooperative action.

The conversation set the tone for the 6th Policy Dialogue on Nigeria’s digital innovation ecosystem in Akwa-Ibom state.

Hosted by the Digital Transformation Center (DTC) Nigeria alongside the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and the Innovation Support Network (ISN) Hubs, with the theme ‘Catalysts for Change, Building a Vibrant Digital Economy’.

The dialogue drew on insights from an extensive survey that revealed top priorities for Nigeria’s digital growth.

One key highlight of the dialogue was a focused discussion on establishing Nigerian Innovation Fund (NIF), a proposed fund to sustain and scale digital innovation across Nigeria.

Read also: Nigeria’s digital ecosystem relies on PPIF to bridge policy gap, says Okafor

Attendees shared insights on structuring the fund to maximise its impact and ensure equitable support for tech initiatives nationwide.

Additionally, a comprehensive policy brief is expected to be developed from the dialogue’s recommendations.

According to experts at the dialogue, the brief aims to bridge the gap between policymakers and digital stakeholders, providing a roadmap for policies that are responsive to the evolving needs of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

The five key focus areas from the dialogue included digital literacy and skills development, support for the startup ecosystem, access to finance, funding for innovation and research, and strengthening digital infrastructure.

These priorities laid the foundation for a series of group discussions aimed at creating actionable strategies to navigate current challenges.

Oladejo Olawumi from NITDA, Danyaro Yakasai, Special Adviser to the Governor of Kano State, and Uduak-Obong Ekpo-Ufot of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly were among the key stakeholders who contributed to the discussion.

Their expertise and support highlighted the critical role of coordinated policy efforts in building a resilient digital future for Nigeria.

Other participants, including government, private industry, and civil society, had breakout sessions to discuss and propose practical strategies for the key areas.

The Digital Transformation Center (DTC) Nigeria is co-funded by the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

Share