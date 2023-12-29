Prominent accountant Emmanuel Ijewere passes at 77

Frontline accountant and business leaders Emmanuel Ijewere is dead.

He passed on at 77 at midnight after a protracted illness according to Kabir Ibrahim, the Chairman Admin of the Nigeria Agric Business Group which Ijewere led for many years.

The life and times of Emmanuel Ijewere

A past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the Institute of Directors (IOD), and the Nigerian Red Cross, Ijewere was born in 1946.

His education took him from Lagos to Ijebu-Ode, Cameroon and the UK and started his accounting career in 1965 with Coopers & Lybrand and set up his chartered accountancy firm in Nigeria in 1979 called Ijewere & co.

He held chairmanships and directorships are numerous including Best Foods Group, Emson, Nigeria Agribusiness Group, Drum Resources Nigeria Limited, Apel Capital & Trust Limited, Countrywide Direct Mortgage Company, Kerildbert Holdings, Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) and Gemini Pharmaceuticals.