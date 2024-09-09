Promasidor Nigeria to reward consumers with N250m in new Onga campaign

L-R: Olakunle Ayeni, head of Sales at Promasidor Nigeria; Francois Gillet, managing director of Promasidor Nigeria; Adebola Williams, marketing director at Promasidor Nigeria, and Oladapo Oshuntoye, culinary category manager at Promasidor Nigeria, at the unveiling of Onga Taste the Millions Promo to celebrate Onga Cubes 10th anniversary in Lagos.

Promasidor Nigeria has launched a new campaign to reward Onga seasoning consumers with N250 million worth of cash and prizes as part of activities to mark the 10th anniversary of Onga cubes.

The Onga team unveiled the ‘Onga Taste the Millions promo’ at a press briefing held at the company’s head office in Lagos recently, and it will run from 1st September to 31st October 2024, offering a range of exciting prizes at weekly draws.

Francois Gillet, chief executive officer of Promasidor Nigeria, said the brand’s success over the years is a testament to the company’s continued commitment to delivering value and high-quality products.

“The success of Onga over the past decade is a clear indication of the trust and loyalty our consumers have in the brand. We are excited to give back to our community through the new promo by rewarding over 250,000 consumers who have made Onga a household name,” he said.

Also speaking, Adebola Williams, marketing director, said the promo is a way of thanking their loyal consumers for their continued support.

“We are confident that it will be a huge success and will further establish Onga as the leading culinary brand in Nigeria,” she said.

Oladapo Oshuntoye, culinary category manager at Promasidor Nigeria, said the anniversary involves celebrating Onga’s achievements and recognising the consumers who made the success possible.

“The promo is designed to bring joy and rewards to thousands of households, reinforcing Onga’s position as the seasoning of choice for Nigerian families,” Oshuntoye said.

The Onga Taste the Millions promo will in eight weeks reward 10 persons with N1 million each week; five winners with N500,000 weekly, another 10 winners with N100,000 weekly; 40 winners with N50,000 weekly; 325 winners with N10,000 weekly; 1,800 winners with blenders and gas cookers, and over 200,000 winners with instant airtime.

Industry key stakeholders including the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA), also attended the event.